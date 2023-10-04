5 Injured In Shooting At University Campus In US City

Authorities urged family members to steer clear of the affected areas.

At least five people were injured in a shooting on a university campus in the eastern US city of Baltimore late Tuesday, police said.

The shooting took place on the campus of the historically Black university Morgan State around 9:25 pm (0125 GMT on Wednesday), Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley told reporters.

BPD Officials are now confirming that this incident is no longer considered an Active Shooter Situation. Everyone is still asked to shelter in place. A media briefing will occur soon. https://t.co/C5gNIbpoLR — Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) October 4, 2023

Five people between the ages of 18 and 22 had been injured in the incident, but none of them had life-threatening injuries, he said.

The university's police chief, Lance Hatcher, said four of the injured were students at the college.

The campus was locked down for hours after an active shooter alert was issued earlier in the evening, but that warning had now been lifted, officials said.

No arrests were announced in connection with the shooting.

Authorities urged family members to steer clear of the affected areas.

Classes scheduled for Wednesday had been cancelled, authorities said.

Morgan State has around 9,000 students.

Mass shootings have become disturbingly common across the United States, with easy access to firearms in most states and more guns in the country than citizens.

