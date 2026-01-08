2 Dead, Several Injured In Salt Lake City Church Shooting In US

A shooting in Salt Lake City, Utah, at a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints venue left two people dead and several wounded, local police told an ABC News affiliate late on Wednesday.

There were at least eight victims, two of whom died as a result of their injuries, Salt Lake City Police Department was cited as saying by the media outlet. There was at least one suspect who fled the scene, the report added.

