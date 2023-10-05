Movie On Titan Submersible In The Works, 3 Months After Tragedy

The Titan submersible suffered implosion days after it went missing in June.

A film based on the tragic story behind OceanGate's submersible from earlier this year is in the works, Variety said in a report. It is being made by 'Blackening' producer E Brian Dobbins and MindRiot Entertainment, the outlet further said. The Titan submersible went missing during a deep sea underwater excursion near the wreckage of the Titanic in the Atlantic Ocean in June. Its debris were discovered four days later by a remotely operated underwater vehicle. The submersible was believed to have imploded.

Mr Dobbins will co-produce the film and it will be written by MindRiot's Justin MacGregor and Jonathan Keasey, the report in Variety said.

This will be the first feature film to be made on the tragedy. Days after its disappearance, UK's Channel 5 had aired a documentary titled 'Titanic Sub: Lost At Sea'.

There was a lot of speculation that 'Titanic' director James Cameron will make a movie on the sub, but he shut down all the rumours on X (formerly Twitter).

All five members of the submersible's crew in the accident. They were: British businessman Hamish Harding, British-Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his 19-year-old son Suleman, former French Navy diver Paul-Henry Nargeolet and OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush.

"The Titan tragedy is yet another example of a misinformed and quick-to-pounce system, in this case, our nonstop, 24-7 media cycle that convicts and ruins the lives of so many people without any due process," said Mr Keasey.

"Our film will not only honour all those involved in the submersible tragedy, and their families, but the feature will serve as a vessel that also addresses a more macro concern about the nature of media today," he added.