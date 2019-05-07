Indonesian Volcano Erupts, Sending Smoke, Ash More Than 6,000 Feet In Air

Mount Sinabung on Sumatra island in Indonesia -- which has been rumbling since 2010 and saw a deadly eruption in 2016 -- spewed the thick plume after activity picked up recent days.

Mount Sinabung on Sumatra spewed thick plume after activity picked up recent days (AFP)


Jakarta, Indonesia: 

An Indonesian volcano erupted Tuesday, sending a massive column of ash and smoke 2,000 metres (6,500 feet) into the air, coating local villages in debris.

Mount Sinabung on Sumatra island -- which has been rumbling since 2010 and saw a deadly eruption in 2016 -- spewed the thick plume after activity picked up recent days.

Disaster agency officials said the eruption has the "potential" to affect flights, but it had not issued a formal notice for planes to avoid the area.

Local residents living along rivers near the crater were advised to be on alert for possible lava flows.

Mount Sinabung, Sumatra: Indonesian volcano Mount Sinabung erupted Tuesday, sending a massive column of ash and smoke 2,000 metres (6,500 feet) into the air, coating local villages in debris (AFP)

There were no reports of injuries or deaths after the latest eruption and the disaster agency did not issue an evacuation order.

No one lives inside a previously announced no-go zone around the volcano.

Mount Sinabung, Sumatra, Indonesia: Local residents living along rivers near the crater were advised to be on alert for possible lava flows (AFP)

Sinabung roared back to life in 2010 for the first time in 400 years. After another period of inactivity it erupted once more in 2013, and has remained highly active since.

In 2016, seven people died in one of Sinabung's eruptions, while a 2014 eruption killed 16.

Indonesia is home to around 130 active volcanoes due to its position on the "Ring of Fire", a belt of tectonic plate boundaries circling the Pacific Ocean where frequent seismic activity occurs.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)


