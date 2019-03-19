Mother-Daughter Co-Pilot Flight, Twitter Calls It Inspirational For Women

The aviatrices were piloting the flight from Los Angeles, California to Atlanta, Georgia. Delta Airlines replied to the tweet saying "family flight crew goals".

New Delhi: 

A mother-daughter duo co-piloting a Delta Airlines plane in USA have won hearts on the Internet after their picture on the flight found its place on social media.

The inspiring story of the pilots was shared on Twitter by John R. Watret, a pilot and the Chancellor of Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, who called the experience "awesome".

The tweet has been liked around 41,000 times and has over 16,000 retweets.

Twiteratti called the picture "goals" and praised the mother-daughter duo.

Take a look at a few reactions:

However, some users were not too impressed and said the picture should have been captioned "parent-child" duo and also raised concerns over family members co-piloting.

The pilot who shared the picture called it inspiring for young women in another tweet. It sure is inspirational for all women and female pilots with just a tiny percentage of them in the world.



