Moscow Summons French Envoy Over 'Russophobic' Actions Towards Journalists

Russia said it had summoned France's ambassador to Moscow, Pierre Levy (Representational)

Russia said Monday it had summoned the French ambassador, citing what it called "Russophobic actions" by French authorities towards Russian journalists.

The foreign ministry said it had summoned France's ambassador to Moscow, Pierre Levy, and "expressed its strong protest against the discriminatory and openly Russophobic actions of representatives of the French authorities."

