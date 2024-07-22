Over 500 People, Including Opposition Leaders, Arrested Amid Violence In Bangladesh

More than 500 people, including some opposition leaders, have been arrested so far in Dhaka over protests

More than 500 people, including some opposition leaders, have been arrested so far over days of clashes in the Bangladeshi capital Dhaka sparked by protests against job quotas, police said Monday.

"At least 532 people have been arrested over the violence," Dhaka Metropolitan Police spokesman Faruk Hossain told AFP. "They include some BNP leaders," he added, referring to the opposition Bangladesh National Party.

