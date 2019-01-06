"Monkeys Came Back To My Zoo": Teacher Posts On Facebook, Punished

"The monkeys to my zoo came back today," the teacher from the Watson Elementary School wrote on Facebook

World | | Updated: January 06, 2019 15:01 IST
"I'm tired! It's difficult to train monkeys again," the teacher wrote on Facebook (Representational)


Washington: 

An elementary school teacher in the US has allegedly been sent on paid administrative leave after she compared her students to monkeys in a Facebook post, the media reported.

"The monkeys to my zoo came back today," the teacher from the Watson Elementary School wrote on Facebook after school resumed after the winter break, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

"I'm tired! It's difficult to train monkeys again," she added.

The post has since been deleted.

Pamela Smith, a spokeswoman for the Little Rock district in Arkansas, confirmed that was the post that prompted a teacher to be placed on leave pending further investigation, the report said.

In a statement, the district said it "takes these matters very seriously".

"As soon as we were made aware of the incident, the district immediately began taking appropriate action," the statement said, calling it a "personnel matter".

teacher calls students monkeysFacebook

