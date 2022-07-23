Why WHO Declared Monkeypox A Global Health Emergency: 5 Facts

In a press conference today, World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, "I have decided that the global monkeypox outbreak represents a public health emergency of international concern."

The WHO said that the monkeypox outbreak, which is spreading rapidly across the globe, can be stopped with the right strategies in the right groups.

So far this year, over 16,000 cases of monkeypox, and five deaths, have been reported from 60 WHO member countries.

The health body said it was declaring an emergency as it is essential that all countries work closely to design and deliver effective information and services to combat monkeypox.