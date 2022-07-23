Monkeypox declared a global health emergency by WHO amid rising cases.

WHO's (World Health Organization) experts today decided to declare the monkeypox outbreak as a global health emergency -- the highest alarm it can sound.

Monkeypox experts had been discussing Thursday whether the World Health Organization should classify the outbreak as a global health .

The committee of experts provides advice to WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who is responsible for making the final decisions.