Moldova Next Target? Belarus President's Battle Map Pic Raises Questions

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko addresses the security council on Tuesday.

Amid the war in Ukraine, a video of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko is being talked about online, which appears to show planned Russian invasion of Moldova. The video is from his address to the country's security council on Tuesday and was posted online by the regime.

Lukashenko is a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In the video, he is seen standing in front of a map, which shows Ukraine divided into four sections. According to New York Post, Lukashenko appeared to be talking about a planned attack from southern Ukraine into Moldova.

Moldova is a former Soviet republic that borders Ukraine and Romania.

The video further showed lines of attack, which has already been carried out by Russia. The Hill reported that the map showed troop movement plans and infrastructure targets in Ukraine, as well as targets in Moldova's breakaway region of Transnistria.

It also said that some of the attacks are yet to take place, including an incursion into Moldova from the port city of Odessa.

The Post even quoted a Belarusian journalist Tadeusz Giczan, who talked about Moldova's invasion plan.

The video also strangely shows an inset map of the United States and Canada but without anything highlighted.

According to news agency AFP, Lukashenko announced sending more troops to the south of the country, by the border with Ukraine, at the same security council meeting.

But forces of Belarus would not be taking part in the attack on Ukraine, he added.

These battle groups will comprise hundreds of soldiers equipped with armoured vehicles and artillery, according to details of the meeting.

Lukashenko also said he was sending troops west to the country's border with Poland.

Last week, Lukashenko allowed Russian troops to use Belarusian territory to invade Ukraine from the north. The war entered its seventh day today, with Russian military claiming it has taken control of Ukraine's Kherson.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, meanwhile, sought help from the US, saying it is important to stop the "aggressor" at the earliest.