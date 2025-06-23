Mohamed Fayed Paid Egyptian Spies Millions To Probe Diana's Death Conspiracy

Mohamed Al-Fayed, whose son Emad El-Din "Dodi" Mohamed Fayed was killed in a car crash alongside Princess Diana, paid Egyptian secret service agents millions in exchange for information about the death of the Princess of Wales. The former Harrods boss spent close to a decade funneling money to the Egyptian spies in London, via a secret network of companies, according to a report in The Telegraph.

Al-Fayed, who died in 2023, aged 94, was desperate to obtain secret intelligence about the death of his eldest son and Prince Diana in the 1997 Paris car crash. He had been convinced that the British bourgeois class feared that an Egyptian could be the possible stepfather to the future king.

"Sources say he hoped to receive confirmation from Egyptian secret service operatives of his belief that the British intelligence services had a hand in the fatal crash in the Alma tunnel," the report highlighted, adding that at one point, he told the spies that British intelligence had his son killed.

Despite Al-Fayed's beliefs in the conspiracy, Sir John Stevens, the former Metropolitan Police commissioner, laid bare the truth in his three-year Operation Paget investigation. Sir John concluded that the pair died as a result of an accident for which the driver, Henri Paul, was responsible. Paul was reportedly three times over the alcohol limit and overspeeding at the time of the accident.

Also Read | Glass Bottles Contain More Microplastics Than Plastic Bottles, New Study Finds

Allegations against Al-Fayed

Last year, Al-Fayed, was accused of rape by more than 100 women, dating back to the 1970s. Last year, the BBC released a documentary titled Al-Fayed: Predator at Harrods, revealing the murkier things that happened during Al-Fayed's ownership, where Harrods not only failed to intervene but helped cover up abuse allegations.

One woman alleged that the billionaire raped her at his London apartment. "I made it obvious that I didn't want that to happen. I did not give consent. I just wanted it to be over," she said.

Al-Fayed, born in Egypt, moved to the United Kingdom in 1974 and was already a well-known public figure when he took over Harrods in 1985. In recent years, the new generation has come to him through the Netflix series The Crown.