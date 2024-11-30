Model Sabrina Krasniqi Fatally Shoots Husband Before Taking Her Own Life In Luxury Florida Home

A 27-year-old model allegedly fatally shot her husband before taking her own life inside their luxury home in Florida, US. According to the New York Post, the incident occurred on Wednesday at 12:30am. Cops responded to a report of multiple shots fired at the Beach Club II Hallendale at 1830 South Ocean Drive. Upon arrival, they discovered Pajtim Krasniqi, 34, and his wife, Sabrina Krasniqi, 27, lying on the balcony of their lavish condo. They were both pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

In a heartbreaking Facebook post, Albana Krasniqi Munrett wrote, "My Thanksgiving Eve wasn't spent with my husband and children. It wasn't spent with friends. It was spent with police officers, detectives and news reports talking about the vicious and senseless murder of my youngest brother by his wife."

"Pajtimi's wife chose to take my brother's life away from him when she shot 5 bullets into his chest. The person he trusted the most, the person he chose to spend his life with was the one who took his away from him. She betrayed him, his love and his trust. She shattered my family. My siblings and I will never be the same. I'm terrified my mother will not ever recover," the post continued.

According to The Post, aerial footage of the police investigation revealed what appeared to be bullet holes in a glass door, with pools of blood nearby. Inside the unit was a teddy bear, a box of roses with a heart on it and the TV still on, per the outlet.

The cops responded to the scene after receiving an alert from ShotSpotter, a gunfire detection program. This program captured at least five shots erupting in quick succession, followed by a brief pause and then a sixth gunshot.

Also Read | Indian Student Shot Dead At Chicago Petrol Pump Where He Worked

Police have ruled their deaths a murder-suicide but they still are investigating what led up to the fatal shooting.

According to reports, Sabrina Krasniqi was a model featured in a 2021 Inside Edition segment. The incident also made headlines in Albania as the duo were Kosovar Albanian nationals with ties to New York and Peja, Kosovo.