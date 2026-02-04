Moammar Gaddafi's Son, Assassinated In Libya, Had Pet Tiger, And A PhD

Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, the son of former Libyan leader Moammar Gaddafi, was assassinated in Libya on Tuesday, according to Saudi-owned broadcaster Al Arabiya.

The 53-year-old was allegedly shot dead in the garden of his residence in the northwestern city of Zintan. Four attackers allegedly barged into his home, disabled security cameras, and carried out the killing, Libya's official news agency reported.

His French lawyer told AFP he could not confirm who was behind the killing.

Saif Gaddafi lived in Zintan for the past decade. Once seen as his father's heir, he was wanted by the International Criminal Court over alleged crimes against humanity linked to the 2011 NATO-backed civil uprising against his father, Moammar Gaddafi.

In 2021, he announced plans to run for president, but Libya's elections were indefinitely postponed.

Who Was Saif al-Islam Gaddafi?