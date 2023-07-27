Missing US Teenager Girl Walks Into Police Station Almost 4 Years After Disappearance

Alicia Navarro shows up safe at the Montana police station.

Four years after going missing without a trace, a teenage girl from Arizona, United States, has been located at a police station in the small town of Montana near the Canadian border. The officers of the Glendale Police Department announced in a press conference that Alicia Navarro, who went missing in 2019, has been found safe, healthy, and happy and has been reunited with her family.

According to the public information officer Jose Santiago, "Alicia went missing in September of 2019, and for more than four years, detectives have followed up on thousands of leads. This week, Alicia walked into a police department in a small town in Montana and identified herself. At that point, Federal partners, local police, and detectives at Glendale Police began their investigation into this individual."

"Through our interviews, along with those of family members, we are confident that the now 18-year-old young lady is indeed Alicia Navarro," the police department said.

"This case is far from being closed. We have been continuing to investigate her whereabouts for the last four years and will do so alongside our Federal partners. Alicia is asking for privacy at this time. We are thankful we can bring some type of closure to her family. We are also thankful that she appears to be in good health and happy," the Glendale Police Department said.