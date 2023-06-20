Missing Titanic Submarine: Who Is On Board And What We Know About Them

The submarine has a capacity to take five members to see the shipwreck. One of the passengers on board has been identified as British businessman Hamish Harding. The 58-year-old is an aviator, a space tourist, and chairman of Dubai-based Action Aviation. Mr Harding had said in an Instagram post on Sunday that he was proud to join the OceanGate Expedition for their RMS TITANIC Mission as a mission specialist going down to the Titanic.

Another tourist believed to be on board is Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son, Suleman, as per Reuters. Quoting their family, the news agency said, "We are very grateful for the concern being shown by our colleagues and friends and would like to request everyone to pray for their safety."

Mr Dawood is the vice chairman of one of Pakistan's largest conglomerates, Engro Corporation, which has investments in fertilisers, vehicle manufacturing, energy and digital technologies. As per the website of SETI, the California-based research institute of which he is a trustee, he lives in Britain with his wife and two children.

According to several newspapers including The Australian, Stockton Rush, founder and chief executive officer of OceanGate, and French pilot Paul-Henry Nargeolet, are also on board.