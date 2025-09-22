"Missed You": Lip Reader Decodes Trump, Musk Chat At Charlie Kirk Memorial

The occasion was the memorial service for conservative activist Charlie Kirk, and it brought US President Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk under the same roof. This was their first public interaction since the widely publicised fallout. A lip-reader has now revealed the details of their brief exchange.

Trump greeted Musk with a "How are you doing?" according to lip-reader Nicola Hickling. The President added, "So Elon, I've heard you wanted to chat.

He then suggested, "Let's try and work out how to get back on track."

Musk nodded in response, as Trump tapped his hand and said, "I've missed you," as per Daily Mail.

Footage of the interaction was shared by the official White House account on X.

The reunion took place inside State Farm Arena in Glendale, Arizona, where thousands gathered to pay tribute to Charlie Kirk, who was shot dead on September 10 on the Utah Valley University campus.

During the memorial, Musk posted a photo of himself and Trump sitting together with the caption, "For Charlie."

Both Kirk and Musk actively worked to register Republican voters during the 2024 Presidential election to influence crucial swing states.

Musk, who donated more than $270 million to Trump's presidential campaign and actively campaigned in key battleground states, once led the US president's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). The agency was launched in the early months of Trump's second administration. The Tesla CEO left the post in June.

Their alliance broke over Trump's 'One Big Beautiful' spending bill, which Musk called "utterly insane and destructive."

Their feud escalated when Musk accused Trump of being named in the Jeffrey Epstein files. His friend-turned-political foe suggested he might consider deporting Musk. The tech tycoon then even announced plans for an "America First" party.

Sunday's memorial also saw tributes from Trump's sons, Eric and Donald Trump Jr, son-in-law Jared Kushner, and US Vice President JD Vance.

The president called Kirk a friend and praised his efforts to build conservative grassroots movements.