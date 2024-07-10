Miss Universe Singapore Now Open For Mothers, Married, Divorced Women

Miss Universe Singapore is now more inclusive than before with its reformed eligibility criteria.

The Miss Universe Singapore beauty pageant is now open to all Singaporean women above 18 years of age, irrespective of their marital status. The upper age limit has also been removed by the organization, making the renowned beauty pageant more inclusive than before.

By introducing the latest changes in eligibility criteria in terms of marital status, Miss Universe Singapore is also breaking free from the idea that only certain codes of conventional femininity is entertained and encouraged in beauty pageants across the world.

Miss Universe Malaysia 2003, and Miss Universe Singapore's national director Ms. Elaine Daly said in a statement: "This competition is more than just a crown. It's a platform to inspire and advocate for causes close to your heart."

Their latest Instagram post reads, "Calling all ambitious, intelligent and confidently beautiful women of Singapore!"

According to the specifications on their official website, any legally recognized adult female who has been residing in Singapore for at least six months before September 1, 2024, can apply for the competition.

The contest is now open to women who are either single, or married, or even divorced, or with children.

Miss Universe 2023 was open to women aged between 18 and 28 who were single and unmarried, irrespective of any specific height requirements. This time, however, a height criterion has been introduced among the other changes, which makes only women at least 168cm in height or above eligible for the pageant.

Miss Universe Singapore 2024 is organised by Beyond Entity, a Malaysian company, in collaboration with King Kong Media Production, headed by Singaporean actor Mark Lee.

The winner will get to represent Singapore on the international stage of the Miss Universe pageant to be held in Mexico in September. She will also be receiving $10,000 as a prize.

Entrepreneur Priyanka Annuncia was crowned Miss Universe Singapore last year.