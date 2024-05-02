Goldy Brar Not The Gangster Killed In California Shootout: US Police

US police blew off the reports of Goldy Brar's murder as "misinformation" (File)

The US Police have denied reports that Goldy Brar, the gangster behind singer Sidhu Moose Wala's murder, was killed in a shooting incident in California.

Two men were reportedly shot in Fairmont and Holt Avenue in Fresno, California yesterday after a fight. One of them later died in the hospital, said the US police. After the incident, many people on social media speculated that the person killed in the incident was Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar. The reports were picked up by some news agencies too.

The Fresno police department has now responded to the reports, saying that they are "untrue". In response to a query, Lieutenant William J. Dooley said, "If you are inquiring because of the online chatter claiming that the shooting victim is 'Goldy Brar', we can confirm that this is absolutely not true."

Blowing off the reports as "misinformation," the lieutenant said that the police department is receiving inquiries from around the world.

"We have received inquiries from around the world this morning as a result of misinformation being spread on social media and online news agencies. We are not sure who started this rumour, but it caught on and spread like wildfire. But again, it isn't true. The victim is definitely not Goldy," he added.

According to some local reports, the man killed in the incident has now been identified as 37-year-old Xavier Galdney.

Satinderjit Singh alias Goldy Brar is a wanted criminal and was named a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. A Red Corner Notice was issued against him by Interpol and there is a non-bailable warrant already issued against him as well.

Believed to be a key member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, Goldy Brar came into the spotlight after he claimed responsibility for Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala's murder through a Facebook post. Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in his car near his village in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29, 2022.