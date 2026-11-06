Minor Among 2 Killed In French Bus Accident, 16 Others Injured

An intercity bus that was carrying children and teenagers to school crashed on Friday morning in eastern France, killing one minor and one young adult, French authorities said.

The Prefecture in the Ain region said one minor and one young adult were killed, while 16 people were injured, including three seriously.

Transport Minister Philippe Tabarot said on X that he was heading to the site following "a serious bus accident" near the small town of Lent, in a rural area north-east of Lyon.

"An accident involving an intercity bus occurred near Lent, France, with multiple casualties reported," the prefecture said in a statement. Emergency services and law enforcement officers have been deployed to the scene, it said.

News broadcaster BFM TV reported that the passengers included children travelling to middle and high schools in the area. A photo from the scene showed the bus had veered off the road and landed in a ditch.

"It is always a difficult moment when our students, our children, are victims of an accident like this. My thoughts, and those of the government and the entire education community, are with the families," Education Minister Edouard Geffray told reporters on the sidelines of a visit to a high school in the Paris region.

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