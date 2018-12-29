Egypt Forces Kill 40 "Terrorists" After Giza Bus Attack: Ministry

Two raids in the Giza governorate killed 30 "terrorists", while the remaining 10 were killed in the restive North Sinai, the ministry said in a statement.

World | | Updated: December 29, 2018 15:14 IST
A roadside bomb blast took place near the Giza pyramids.


Cairo: 

Egyptian police killed 40 "terrorists" in separate raids early Saturday, a day after a roadside bomb near the Giza pyramids killed three Vietnamese tourists and their guide, the interior ministry said.

It said authorities acted after receiving information the suspects were preparing a series of attacks against state and tourist institutions and churches. 

 



