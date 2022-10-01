'Might Have Crossed A Line': Pak Ex PM Imran Khan Submits Affidavit In Contempt Case

The former Prime Minister of Pakistan is booked in a terrorism case.(File)

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf chief Imran Khan submitted an affidavit in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Saturday in a contempt case for threatening Additional District and Sessions judge Zeba Chaudhry, stating that he had realised he "might have crossed a line" at a public rally on August 20 in the capital, according to local media.

The former Prime Minister of Pakistan is booked in a terrorism case on the complaint of Islamabad Saddar Magistrate Ali Javed for threatening the female judge during a rally on August 20.

The Express Tribune reported citing the affidavit said that Imran Khan assured the court that he would never do anything in future that would hurt the dignity of any court and the judiciary, especially the lower judiciary.

He also said that he will fully follow what he said before the court in the last hearing and added that he is ready to take further action to satisfy the court in this regard.

The ex premier further said that he is "willing to apologize" if the judge thinks that he crossed a "red line".

Imran Khan's affidavit comes after a day after he appeared before an Islamabad lower court to personally apologise to Additional District and Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry, who was not present there at the time, as per the publication.

The Islamabad High Court later decided to indict Imran Khan on September 22 after giving an "unsatisfactory" response in the case.

The PTI chair had staged a rally in the federal capital on August 20 to express solidarity with his chief of staff Shahbaz Gill after claims of torture in custody.

He warned the Islamabad and deputy inspector-general that he would "not spare" them, vowing to file cases against them for subjecting Gill to inhumane torture.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has ordered PTI chief Imran Khan to join the police investigation in a terrorism case registered against him for allegedly threatening a female judge and top officials of Islamabad police.

While extending the interim bail till September 12, the court directed the Khan to submit PKR 100,000 as surety, ARY News reported.

Meanwhile, the court has imposed a Rs 5,000 fine on former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan for seeking adjournment in the Rs 10 billion Khawaja Asif defamation case.

Additional Sessions Judge Adnan Khan imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on the PTI chief for seeking an adjournment in the hearing due to his involvement in the ongoing relief operation for the flood victims in Sindh.

Imran Khan had filed the defamation suit against Khawaja Asif in 2012 for recovery of Rs 10 billion as the latter had at a press conference levelled allegations about misappropriation of and money laundering through the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust (SKMT) funds, reported Geo News.

On the other hand, Imran Khan's party has called for nationwide protests on Saturday against the "minus-one formula", a term used by PTI to describe the government's attempts to try and disqualify PTI Chairman from elections, media reports said.

The PTI has urged the protesters to express their solidarity with their chief Imran Khan. This is a fresh phase of its anti-government campaign which was announced by PTI, as per Pakistan's local media outlet Dawn.

