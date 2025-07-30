Microsoft Study Lists 40 Jobs Chatbots Could Replace. Is Yours On The List?

A recent study by Microsoft has shed light on which jobs are most susceptible to being reshaped by AI-powered chatbots. Drawing from over 200,000 anonymised interactions with its Copilot chatbot in the US, the research identified careers that align closely with AI capabilities, primarily those that involve processing or communicating information.

Jobs with the highest AI applicability score

Leading the list are interpreters and translators with a score of 0.49, followed by historians (0.48), passenger attendants (0.47), and service sales representatives (0.46). Other roles with high AI relevance include writers and authors (0.45), customer service representatives (0.44), CNC tool programmers (0.44), and telephone operators (0.42). The list also includes professions such as ticket agents, radio DJs, telemarketers, news analysts, political scientists, editors, public relations specialists, and even data scientists. These jobs, with applicability scores ranging from 0.34 to 0.49, span sectors from communication and education to finance, hospitality, and tech-highlighting the broad and growing influence of AI across the modern workforce.These roles are increasingly supported or in some cases, potentially displaced-by generative AI systems like Copilot and ChatGPT.

The researchers found these jobs involved tasks easily mirrored by AI, such as summarising data, generating text, or answering queries.

Despite the strong overlap between job tasks and AI capabilities, the study avoids forecasting how many jobs could be eliminated or created. This omission leaves ongoing debates unresolved: while some industry leaders warn of widespread white-collar job loss, others argue AI will ultimately boost productivity and generate new roles.

The study doesn't suggest that those in high-risk roles such as translators should panic, nor that lower-risk occupations like dredge operators are immune. Instead, it signals that the evolving workplace demands adaptability as AI integration accelerates.