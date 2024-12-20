US Man Stabs Boss In "Copycat" Killing Of UnitedHealthcare CEO

A Michigan man is suspected of stabbing his company's president in what the police say may be a “copycat” attack mirroring the recent killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

The victim, identified as Erik Denslow, the president of Anderson Express Inc, was attacked during a staff meeting on December 17 at the company's office, the Fruitport Township Police Department said in a statement.

“After stabbing the victim in the side with a knife, the suspect ran from the business, entered his vehicle and fled the scene. The suspect was stopped by police and taken into custody about fifteen minutes later,” added the statement.

Mr Denslow, 52, was rushed to hospital in critical condition but is expected to survive his injuries, according to officials.

Law enforcement sources named Nathan Mahoney as the suspect, citing court documents and police statements. Mahoney was subsequently charged with assault with intent to murder and fleeing from a police officer. He is currently being held on a $500,000 bond for the attempted murder charge and a further $1,000 bond for the fleeing charge.

Deputy Police Chief Greg Poulson commented on the case, revealing that investigators were still uncertain about the motive behind the attack. But he acknowledged the possibility that the stabbing might have been a “copycat” incident, drawing parallels to the December 4 killing of Brian Thompson, UnitedHealthcare's CEO, in Manhattan. Poulson told local outlet News 8, “I think that comes to everyone's mind at this time. We're going through all his social accounts, all his electronic media and trying to determine a motive for this act.”

The Fruitport Township Police Department is investigating the incident, reviewing video footage from the scene, and urging the public to come forward with any relevant information.

UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was shot and killed outside a Manhattan hotel, leading to a days-long manhunt before suspect Luigi Mangione was arrested.

Denslow, as per his LinkedIn profile, has served as the president of Anderson Express Inc. for around two years, having been promoted to the role within a year of joining the company.