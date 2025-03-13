Michelle Obama Reveals What Annoys Her The Most About Barack Obama

Former First Lady Michelle Obama has opened up about her marriage with former US President Barack Obama and things she found annoying about him.

Michelle Obama, who has been married to Mr Obama since 1992, complained about how difficult it was to follow her husband after he became the president of the United States for eight years. She admitted that her initial response upon hearing that Barack Obama was a candidate for the White House was "no way."

"Being married to the president of the United States [is a] thing that none of us kind of banked on," Michelle Obama said in the first episode of her podcast, "IMO," which debuted on Wednesday, as per The NY Post.

Having never concealed her dislike for politics, Michelle Obama also expressed her annoyance at her husband's continued tardiness when they first began dating at the Sidley Austin law office in Chicago.

"I've got this husband who, when it's time to leave, he's getting up and going to the bathroom," Michelle Obama, who left the White House in 2017, said.

The author of 'Becoming' added that Mr Obama needed to learn "what 'on time' was," before admitting, "he's improved over 30 years of marriage."

The 61-year-old also expressed her annoyance at the former president's inability to engage in meaningful dialogue with his "buddies" - with whom he could spend as much as five hours on the golf course. In the second episode of her podcast, which debuted on the same day, she told writer and actress Issa Rae, "My husband is like, 'what are you talking about all day?'"

She went on to say that the former US President "does not fully understand" the emotional intricacies of female friendships.

The podcast came amid rumours that everything was not fine between the Obamas, who have hardly been spotted together in months. Mr Obama was seen dining alone at a restaurant in Washington, DC, in January, where he was greeted with a standing ovation.

Michelle Obama's absence from the inauguration of President Trump and the funeral of former President Jimmy Carter, alongside Barack, fuelled the split speculations. There was more conjecture over the marriage after the former President was spotted at a Los Angeles Clippers game last week without his wife.

But the Obamas posted a romantic Valentine's Day selfie on X last month, and Michelle called her husband "my rock" in another post.