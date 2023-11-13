Michael Jackson's Iconic Leather Jacket Sells For $300,000 At Auction

The King of Pop died of cardiac arrest caused by "acute propofol intoxication"

In a thrilling moment for pop culture enthusiasts and collectors alike, an iconic black-and-white leather jacket worn by the legendary Michael Jackson in a 1984 Pepsi commercial has recently been sold at auction for an impressive $306,000, BBC reported. The sale took place in London, where fans and collectors eagerly vied for a piece of music history associated with the King of Pop.

The auction featured over 200 pieces of music memorabilia, including a George Michael jacket, an Amy Winehouse hairpiece, and items connected to David Bowie, Oasis, and The Beatles that were also up for bidding.

The singer wore the jacket in 1984, in the first of a series of commercials the superstar did for Pepsi.

In another commercial, Michael Jackson suffered a fire accident on the set. It left him with serious burns, although he was wearing a different jacket at the time.

The King of Pop died of cardiac arrest caused by "acute propofol intoxication" in 2009 at 50 years old.

Another notable item that fetched a high price was a beehive hairpiece worn by the British singer Amy Winehouse in the 2007 music video for "You Know I'm No Good," featured in her final album, "Back To Black." This piece was sold for $22,900, slightly surpassing the lower end of its estimated value.

The auction also highlighted items associated with music legends such as Elvis Presley, Queen, and Johnny Marr. However, not all items found buyers, including a Gibson guitar that once belonged to AC/DC's Angus Young and a limited edition Yellow Submarine Beatles jukebox.

Mark Hochman, the director of music and posters at Propstore, noted before the auction that many of these items were being made available to the public for the first time. Past memorabilia linked to Michael Jackson has commanded substantial prices, including a black fedora hat worn just before he debuted his famous moonwalk dance in 1983.



