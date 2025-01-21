Advertisement

"Respect And Cooperation Will...": Mexico President Congrats Trump Amid Row

"On behalf of the government of Mexico, I congratulate Donald Trump on his inauguration as the 47th president of the United States of America," Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said on X.

Washington:

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum congratulated her US counterpart Donald Trump on his inauguration on Monday and called for "dialogue, respect and cooperation" between the closely connected countries.

"On behalf of the government of Mexico, I congratulate Donald Trump on his inauguration as the 47th president of the United States of America. As neighbors and business partners, dialogue, respect and cooperation will always be the symbol of our relationship," she wrote on X.

