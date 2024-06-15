Convoy Carrying Mexico's Next President Involved In Crash That Killed 1

Mexican president-elect Claudia Sheinbaum's motorcade suffered an accident on Friday.

Mexican president-elect Claudia Sheinbaum's motorcade suffered an accident on Friday, her team said in a statement, leaving one person dead and several injured, though the car Sheinbaum was traveling in was not involved.

Sheinbaum stopped to check on the injured people, who were by then being attended to by emergency teams after the crash in Monclova, a city in northern Coahuila state, according to her team.

"We deeply regret that one person died in the other vehicle," the statement said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)