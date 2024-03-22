Mexican Model Elena Larrea, 31, Dies From Blood Clot After Liposuction Procedure

Elena Larrea died on March 19.

A 31-year-old Mexican model, influencer and animal rights activist unexpectedly died from a blood clot after undergoing a liposuction procedure. According to a statement from Animal Rescue Service, Elena Larrea died on March 19 due to pulmonary thrombosis, also called pulmonary embolism, that caused a clot in the lung. It is not clear what caused the blood clot to form but it is alleged that her death followed a liposuction operation. Notably, pulmonary embolism is also the leading cause of liposuction-related deaths, according to a study.

"With deep sorrow, we inform you of the departure of Elena Larrea, president and founder of Cuacolandia, who, unfortunately, yesterday, Tuesday, March 19, 2024, at 3:30 pm, died due to a pulmonary thrombosis that caused a clot in the lung," the social media statement read.

"We will remember and continue to work for all that he bravely pushed from this foundation. We will promote their legacy and love so that our cuckoos, donkeys and mules live in freedom and in appropriate conditions in Mexico and in this, our sanctuary of equines rescued from abuse and abandonment," it added.

According to The Daily Beast, Ms Larrea was a well-known Instagram horse girl and the founder of the animal rescue shelter Cuacolandia. She was also an activist who helped change the legislature in the Mexican state of Puebla.

The 31-year-old partnered with the Animalist Movement of Puebla to make bestiality a crime in the state. She even joined OnlyFans to prevent the shelter in Mexico City from going bankrupt. Back then, she said she had resorted to the adult platform to prevent the sanctuary from closing as she was having financial difficulties due to the Covid pandemic, The Sun reported.

Ms Larrea's death prompted a statement from the regional governor Sergio Salomon as well. The outlet reported that Mr Salomon called Ms Larrea a "tireless fighter" for animal rights and promised to keep her animal rescue shelter open through cooperation with the Ministry of Environment.

"We will provide all the necessary help so other horses are cared for by the authorities as well as those already rescued, prioritising their wellbeing at all times. We will follow your example. Rest in peace, Elena," Mr Salomon said.