Model Dies After Seeking Treatment From 'Godfather Of Liposuction'

A Taiwanese model has tragically died after she was given a "milk injection" by a doctor, renowned as the "Godfather of Liposuction". Cai Yuxin, a car show model, believed to be in her 30s, boasted of tens of thousands of followers online. She had been desperately seeking treatment to cure her chronic insomnia when the procedure went south.

Ms Cai sought sleep therapy last month at the recommendation of a friend and underwent the procedure, known as the "milk injection", at Fairy Clinic in Taipei -- a short-acting intravenous anaesthetic called propofol, commonly used for sedation and anaesthesia in clinical settings.

Wu Shaohu, the clinic director and a prominent cosmetic doctor, administered the injection. However, soon after, the 'Liposuction Godfather' left the room, leaving only a male assistant in charge. According to a report in the South China Morning Post, a possible error in the setup led to an increased dose of anaesthetic being delivered within a short timeframe.

Subsequently, Ms Cai suffered a cardiac and respiratory arrest. The panicked assistant reached for Mr Wu, who guided him via video call to perform CPR on Ms Cai while rushing back to the clinic.

By the time the senior doctor arrived, Ms Cai had stopped breathing and the heart was no longer pumping blood. She was rushed to the hospital for emergency treatment, where she remained in a coma for 18 days.

After showing no signs of revival, Ms Cai's family made the heartbreaking decision to withdraw her life support on June 12.

Investigation underway

Local authorities have launched a probe into Mr Wu on potential charges of causing serious injuries due to negligence and violating the Medical Care Act.

The Ministry of Health and Welfare in Taiwan classifies propofol as a Schedule IV controlled substance, under the conditions that it is only administered by those qualified to do so under appropriate monitoring.

"Similar incidents occur every year. It's truly deplorable. Medical personnel providing such services without proper airway management training are placing patients' lives in serious jeopardy," said Lai Xianyong, a Taiwanese anaesthesiologist.

The tragedy has led to an outpouring of grief and tributes for Ms Cai on social media, where she was often compared to Lin Chi-ling, a famous Taiwanese actress, for her resemblance to Lin. Users have demanded strict action against those involved in the operation.