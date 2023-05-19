Meta To Start Another Round Of Layoffs Next Week: Report

The layoffs "will follow a similar process" to the job cuts that took place in April.

Facebook-parent Meta Platforms has said that it will be conducting another round of layoffs just two months after it let go 10,000 employees, as per a report in Vox News. This was communicated to the staff by the company's executives in a Q&A with employees on Thursday.

Meta's President of Global Affairs Nick Clegg said during the company meeting, "The third wave is going to happen next week. That affects everybody in the biz teams, including in my orgs. It's just a time of great anxiety and uncertainty. ... I wish I could have some easy way of providing solace or comfort. It is uncertain. And actually it's really increased my admiration for the way that everyone - notwithstanding that uncertainty - you're just displaying such resilience and professionalism."

The executive said that the layoffs "will follow a similar process" to the job cuts that took place in April. The Head of People Meta will send a note to staff members the afternoon before layoffs take place with information about when the process will start and which teams will be impacted. Further, Employees impacted by the job cuts will then be notified and then information will be sent to non-impacted employees. According to Mr Clegg, the company will request that any employee "whose job allows" should work from home, as per Vox News.

Melinda Davenport, the Director of Internal Communications at Meta, addressed the staff members before the executives took questions. "Real talk: We are still going through our layoffs and restructuring that you've heard all of our senior leaders mention. And while I know that it's a tough and tricky situation, we're going to try to answer all the questions that you may have." Ms Davenport added that the company "may not have all the answers that you're searching for" but the company is trying their best.

As per the outlet, several employees questioned whether there will be more layoffs in the future. To this, the Chief Technology Officer Andrew "Boz" Bosworth stated that they "don't have anything planned". He said, "The plan is to continue as we have done for a long time as a company and go forth and build and grow."

"I can't tell you if the revenue tanks and the economy tanks or costs go up for some reason or some kind of thing happens. You know, I can't know the future," he concluded.

It is to be noted that the company has been marketing 2023 as a "year of efficiency" in an effort to improve its financial performance and achieve long-term goals. To achieve the same, it is flattening the organisation, cancelling lower priority projects and slowing hiring. As per Reuters,

Meta has struggled with a "post-pandemic slump" in advertising spending from companies facing high inflation and rising interest rates.