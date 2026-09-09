Meta Rolls Out Muse, But Not Everyone Is Sure About Privacy

Meta has rolled out Muse, an AI assistant that can help consumers with everyday tasks and projects. The focus of CEO Mark Zuckerberg's plan to offer “personal superintelligence”, Muse will initially only be available to people in the US.

Meta plans to add Muse to its line of smart glasses "soon," without giving any details on its plans, the tech giant said.

Reactions to Meta's Muse

The announcement has led to mixed reactions. Several people on X have criticised Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg for his latest offering. “Zuck is talking about privacy and security,” a person wrote, referring to controversies around Meta's user data policies.



Another joked, “We got Zuckerberg talking about privacy before GTA 6,” referring to the long-awaited launch of Rockstar Games' Grand Theft Auto VI.

An account expressed concern about the vast amount of user data that would be collected by Muse. “I cannot even fathom the level of people's data that will be captured by this,” they wrote

An individual commented on the possibility of Meta's Muse containing ads. “Works 24/7 to get things done for you = sending targeted ads directly into your subconscious by next week,” the comment read.

However, some people were “super excited” to try out the innovation.

All About Meta's Muse

Muse is modeled on the open-source AI agent OpenClaw. It can access a person's apps across sections such as health, shopping, email, calendar, payments, health, and the smart home. As per Meta, users can choose which apps Muse connects to and easily revoke its access at any time.

Each AI agent runs on its own virtual machine, a cloud-based version of a personal computer, so that it can keep carrying out requests in the background even if it is not being actively used. The agent is powered by Meta's AI model, Muse Spark.

Muse was launched less than two weeks after Meta agreed to pay $18 billion in a multistate lawsuit settlement over social media's consumer harm, as per Tech Crunch.

Meta employees testing Muse internally earlier this week reported cases of the AI agent arranging vacation logistics, uploading sensitive information without permission, and disconnecting without explanation, as per internal posts seen by Reuters.

Meta has not commented on the incidents.