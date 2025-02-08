Meta To Start Layoffs Globally From Next Week: Report

Facebook owner Meta Platforms plans to carry out its expected company-wide layoffs next week while pushing ahead with the expedited hiring of machine learning engineers, it told staffers in internal memos seen by Reuters on Friday.

Notices will go out to employees losing their jobs starting at 5 a.m. local time Monday in most countries, including in the U.S., according to one of the posts, authored by Meta's Head of People Janelle Gale.

Employees in Germany, France, Italy and the Netherlands will be exempt from the cuts "due to local regulations," while those in more than a dozen other countries across Europe, Asia and Africa will receive their notifications between February 11 and February 18, it said.

A Meta spokesperson declined to comment on the posts.

The company confirmed last month that it was planning to trim about 5% of its "lowest performers" and backfill at least some of the positions. The Friday memo, in which Gale referred to the cuts as "performance terminations," was first reported by The Information.

Unlike with previous company-wide layoffs, Meta was planning to keep its offices open on Monday and would not issue any updates providing further details on the decisions, Gale said in her post.

A separate memo, posted by VP of Engineering for Monetization Peng Fan also on Friday, asked staffers to assist with an expedited hiring process for machine learning engineers and other "business critical" engineering roles.

That process would take place between February 11 and March 13, Fan said in that post.

"Thank you for your continued support in helping us achieve our accelerated hiring goals, and better align with our company's priorities for 2025."

