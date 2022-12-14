Meta Faces $2 Billion Lawsuit For Hateful Posts In Ethiopia Conflict

Facebook posts helped fuel the viral spread of violence during the Ethiopian war.

In a new lawsuit, the American multinational technology conglomerate Meta is accused of inciting hatred and violence during Ethiopia's civil war. The lawsuit, which was filed in Kenya's high court, seeks approximately $2 billion in restitution.

"Ethiopian researchers Abrham Meareg and Fisseha Tekle, along with Kenyan human rights group Katiba Institute, brought the case, which was supported by legal nonprofit Foxglove. According to court documents, Meareg's father, chemistry professor Meareg Amare, was shot and killed outside his home last November after a series of hateful Facebook posts targeted him for attack," reported Bloomberg.

"If Facebook had just stopped the spread of hate and moderated posts properly, my father would still be alive," said Abrham Meareg, who is ethnic Tigrayan and an academic like his father.

"I'm taking Facebook to court so no one ever suffers as my family has again. I'm seeking justice for millions of my fellow Africans hurt by Facebook's profiteering -- and an apology for my father's murder."

The petitioners are asking the court for the establishment of a 200-billion Kenyan shillings ($1.6 billion) compensation fund for victims of hate and violence incited on Facebook.

Another petitioner was Fisseha Tekle, an Ethiopian researcher for Amnesty International and a Tigrayan, who has written about the war in the country's north and been subjected to a torrent of online abuse.

The lawsuit was also filed by Katiba Institute, a Kenyan rights group, which is seeking changes to Facebook's algorithm which they claim promotes and spreads hate speech.

Inciteful, hateful and dangerous posts "spark conversation, attract reactions and shares as well as motivate back-and-forth discussion in the comments section", read the petition seen by AFP.