On Christmas, Kensington Palace Shares Adorable Pic Of Prince William With Children

The photograph of Prince William with children was clicked by Duchess Kate Middleton.

Prince William gave a warm Christmas kiss to his youngest child, 19-month-old son Louis, in a photo clicked by none other than Duchess Kate Middleton.

According to People magazine, the Royal couple released a new photo for the occasion. The adorable photo, captured by the Duchess, showed Prince William planting a kiss on Prince Louis' cheek.

Kensington Palace posted the picture on social media which was captioned: "Merry Christmas! This photograph of The Duke of Cambridge, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis was taken by The Duchess of Cambridge in Norfolk earlier this year. We wish all our followers a very happy and relaxing Christmas Day."

The black-and-white photo was taken at the grounds of their family home Anmer Hall, in Norfolk with Prince William and his three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and little Prince Louis.

Duchess of Cambridge, who called herself an "enthusiastic amateur photographer," used to post pictures of her family on a regular basis.

She was a student of art history at the University of St. Andrews, where she met Prince William. The subject of her study at school was also photography.