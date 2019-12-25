Christmas 2019: Popular Songs And Rhymes For Christmas

Christmas is celebrated as the birth of Jesus Christ, on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration among billions of people around the world. Popular customs include exchanging gifts, decorating Christmas trees, attending church, sharing meals with family and friends and, of course, waiting for Santa Claus to arrive. Christmas traditions around the world are diverse, but share key traits that often involve themes of light, evergreens and hope. Traditionally, people decorate their homes with bright, colourful lights and a Christmas tree. Feasts are prepared and many people also ring in the occasion weeks in advance and Christmas carols are sung for the occasion.
Here are the popular songs for Christmas:
- All I Want for Christmas Is You by Mariah Carey
- Deck the Halls by Pentatonix
- Holly Jolly Christmas by Burl Ives
- 'Wonderful Christmas Time' by Diana Ross
- 'Jingle Bell Rock' by Bobby Helms
- Santa Tell Me by Ariana Grande
- Last Christmas by Wham!
- Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!
Here are the popular rhymes for Christmas:
- Jingle Bells
- O Christmas Tree
- We Wish You a Merry Christmas
- Joy to the World
- Santa Claus is Coming to Town
- Silent Night
- Christmas In Heaven
- From Us To You
Here's wishing you all a Merry Christmas 2019!