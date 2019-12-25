Christmas 2019: Popular Songs And Rhymes For Christmas

Merry Christmas 2019: Jingle Bells remains one of the most loved rhymes.

Christmas is celebrated as the birth of Jesus Christ, on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration among billions of people around the world. Popular customs include exchanging gifts, decorating Christmas trees, attending church, sharing meals with family and friends and, of course, waiting for Santa Claus to arrive. Christmas traditions around the world are diverse, but share key traits that often involve themes of light, evergreens and hope. Traditionally, people decorate their homes with bright, colourful lights and a Christmas tree. Feasts are prepared and many people also ring in the occasion weeks in advance and Christmas carols are sung for the occasion.

Here are the popular songs for Christmas:

All I Want for Christmas Is You by Mariah Carey

Deck the Halls by Pentatonix

Holly Jolly Christmas by Burl Ives

'Wonderful Christmas Time' by Diana Ross

'Jingle Bell Rock' by Bobby Helms

Santa Tell Me by Ariana Grande

Last Christmas by Wham!

Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!

Here are the popular rhymes for Christmas:

Jingle Bells

O Christmas Tree

We Wish You a Merry Christmas

Joy to the World

Santa Claus is Coming to Town

Silent Night

Christmas In Heaven

From Us To You

Here's wishing you all a Merry Christmas 2019!