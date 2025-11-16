Chinese Men Punished For Defacing Sacred Mount Tai With GoodLuck Inscriptions

A shocking incident in China has become a topic of discussion across the country. Two men were caught writing their names and good wishes on the rocks of Mount Tai. They believed that inscribing words like "success," "good wishes," and "blessings" on the sacred mountain would improve their fortunes, reported South China Morning Post.

This information was released by China's Supreme People's Court on November 7th, aimed at raising awareness on the first anniversary of the revised Law on Cultural Heritage Protection.

The two men, Zhang and Li, are from Heze, Shandong Province. Zhang dropped out after primary school, while Li is illiterate. They were convinced that writing their names and positive messages on Mount Tai would improve their lives. They have previously been convicted for spreading superstition and misleading people.

Mount Tai, located in the city of Tai'an, is listed on the UNESCO World Cultural Heritage List and is counted among China's five sacred mountains. It is renowned for its historic architecture and ancient inscriptions.

On July 18, 2021, the two men took a red marker pen and scribbled on several cultural heritage sites, including the Red Gate of Mount Tai.

In just one day, they damaged 35 heritage sites, including six nationally and 29 provincially protected sites.

Their writings were mostly wishes for good luck and blessings. They also inscribed phrases like "Open the Celestial Base," "Made It," and "Time to Rise," along with their own names.

The two men stated that they were praying for the safety of their families and success in their children's studies. They also admitted to being influenced by watching short videos online that claimed writing names on stones and having others read them brought good luck. They believed that the spiritual energy of Mount Tai would grant their wishes.

The Taishan District People's Court convicted Zhang and Li of intentionally damaging cultural heritage sites. Zhang was sentenced to one year in prison (with two years of probation) and a fine of 2,000 yuan (Rs 24,872), while Li was fined 1,500 yuan (Rs 18,654). Both were ordered to issue a public apology and pay 70,588 yuan (Rs 8,77,866) in environmental damage compensation.

Given their financial situation, the court allowed them to pay this amount through community service. Zhang will have to complete 2,672 hours of community service over two years, and Li 151 hours of community service over six months.