Melania Trump's Statue Sawed Off At Ankles, Stolen In Her Hometown Slovenia

A life-sized bronze statue of US first lady Melania Trump has disappeared from its perch in her hometown of Sevnica, Slovenia. The sculpture was unveiled in 2020, during the first term of US President Donald Trump.

According to the BBC, the statue was sawn off at the ankles and was carried away by unknown individuals on Tuesday. The report added that the police are investigating the matter and tracking down the people who are responsible for the theft.

Police spokeswoman Alenka Drenik Rangus said, "Police are still assessing the theft, and an investigation is still ongoing," reported the NY Times.

Some residents in eastern Slovenia believe it may have been vandalised, while others believe it was likely melted down for money.

Igor Pavkovic, a resident, spoke to The NY Times about the theft. He said, "Melania [Trump] is rarely seen in the spotlight or anywhere else, and even when she does do something, it's so bizarre, so I don't even want to think about her that much."

Another resident, Franja Kranjc, a bakery owner, added, "I think no one was proud of this statue, not even the first lady of the US. So I think it's OK that it's removed."

The bronze statue is the replacement of a wooden statue that had been set on fire in 2020. Alex Maxi Zupevc created the wooden structure, which showed her wearing a pale blue outfit similar to the one she wore at Donald Trump's 2017 presidential inauguration ceremony.

The statue's sculptor, Brad Downey, expressed his sadness over its theft, according to the NY Post. The artist said he feels the removal might be connected to Donald Trump's new election campaign, but he isn't sure.