Melania "Doing Really Well" After Surgery, Tweets Donald Trump

First Lady Melania Trump had surgery on Monday morning for what aides called a "benign" kidney condition.

World | | Updated: May 15, 2018 19:23 IST
Melania Trump underwent a surgical procedure on Monday to treat a benign kidney condition (File)

Washington, United States:  US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said his wife Melania is "doing really well" following a successful kidney procedure and will leave hospital within days.

"Our great First Lady is doing really well. Will be leaving hospital in 2 or 3 days," Trump tweeted. "Thank you for so much love and support!"

The Slovenia-born former model underwent an embolization procedure, said her communications director Stephanie Grisham.

Embolization is most frequently used to cut off the flow of blood to a tumor or growth.

It is common to stay overnight after the procedure to treat the pain.

