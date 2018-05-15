Melania 'Doing Really Well' After Surgery, Tweets Donald Trump

First Lady Melania Trump had surgery on Monday morning for what aides called a "benign" kidney condition.
"Our great First Lady is doing really well. Will be leaving hospital in 2 or 3 days," Trump tweeted. "Thank you for so much love and support!"
The Slovenia-born former model underwent an embolization procedure, said her communications director Stephanie Grisham.
Embolization is most frequently used to cut off the flow of blood to a tumor or growth.
It is common to stay overnight after the procedure to treat the pain.
