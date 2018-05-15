Melania Trump Admitted To Hospital To Treat Benign Kidney Condition

Melania Trump underwent a surgical procedure on Monday to treat a benign kidney condition.

President Donald Trump's wife, Melania Trump, underwent a surgical procedure on Monday to treat a benign kidney condition and will remain at Walter Reed medical center for the rest of the week, the first lady's office said.Spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said in a statement that Mrs Trump, 48, underwent an embolization procedure to treat the kidney condition."The procedure was successful and there were no complications," Grisham said. "The first lady looks forward to a full recovery so she can continue her work on behalf of children everywhere."President Trump was expected to visit her at the hospital, which is located in Bethesda, Maryland, a Washington suburb, a White House official said."The president spoke with the first lady before the procedure, and the president has spoken with the doctor after the procedure," another White House official said.The Slovenian-born first lady last week rolled out an agenda for her White House work focused on helping children.

