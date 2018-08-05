After Her Husband Criticises Basketball Star, Melania Trump's Response

Melania seems unaffected by her husband's view and is considering visiting the school that James opened

First Lady Melania Trump contradicted her husband Donald Trump a day after United States President slammed basketball star LeBron James for his charity work.

Melania's spokeswoman told the CNN that she is supportive of James' work for the children.

"It looks like LeBron James is working to do good things on behalf of our next generation and just as she always has, the First Lady encourages everyone to have an open dialogue about issues facing children today," Stephanie Grisham said.

Grisham made the remark hours after the US president took to his Twitter handle to slam James for his statement made during an interview with CNN, where the NBA superstar said he wouldn't sit across the President if given the opportunity.

Advertisement

Responding to the same, Trump even questioned James' intellectual capacity.

Melania seems unaffected by her husband's view and is even considering visiting the school that James opened in Ohio.

"[The first lady's] platform centres around visiting organizations, hospitals and schools, and she would be open to visiting the I Promise School in Akron," said Grisham.