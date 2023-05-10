Melania Says She Supports Donald Trump's 2024 Campaign: ''He Can Lead Us Towards Greatness''

Melania Trumpbroke her silence on her husband'sre-election campaign

Former first lady Melania Trump broke her silence on her husband's re-election campaign, saying he has her full support for another presidential term.

''He has my support, and we look forward to restoring hope for the future and leading America with love and strength. My husband achieved tremendous success in his first administration, and he can lead us toward greatness and prosperity once again,'' Melania Trump told Fox News in an interview.

She said she would continue her work helping children if she has ''the privilege'' to again serve as first lady. Mrs Trump added that she would continue to prioritize initiatives focused on the well-being and development of children, to ensure they have the "support and resources they need to reach their full potential.''

Notably, Donald Trump announced his reelection campaign in November 2022 where his wife appeared by his side. Since then, she hasn't been spotted at any campaign events and has noticeably been absent from her husband's various public appearances in recent months.

However, she joined her husband for an Easter Sunday brunch at Mar-a-Lago.

Her comments come days after reports claimed that the former first lady was ''not comfortable'' with her husband's politics and ''angry'' about his indictment over hush-money payments he allegedly made to cover up an extramarital affair.

She was also largely absent from the campaign trail in 2020 as her husband fought for reelection against Joe Biden.

According to a recent ABC News/Washington Post poll, if President Joe Biden and Donald Trump were the candidates, 38 percent said they would definitely or probably vote for the president, compared to 44 percent who would definitely or probably back Donald Trump.