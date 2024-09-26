Meghan Markle's Ex-Staff Call Her A "Demon Boss" With "Psycho Moments"

Following accusations labelling her as "just terrible," "a dictator," and "absolutely relentless," Meghan Markle is now facing fresh claims regarding her conduct as a boss. In a Daily Beast report, a former staff member described the Duchess of Sussex as a "demon" prone to "psycho moments." Former staffers alleged that the 42-year-old royal mistreated employees and often made them feel "like s**t."

One ex-staffer, who claimed to have worked for Meghan and Prince Harry during their time at the palace, was particularly critical.

"There were definitely bad, even psycho moments," the source told the Daily Beast. "I saw people being berated in person and over the phone, made to feel like s-t."

The source admitted it was a stressful period and gave the royal the benefit of the doubt, referencing her admission of suicidal thoughts.

Another source, who reportedly worked with Meghan leading up to her 2018 wedding, labelled her a "narcissist."

"I always thought she was a classic narcissist, and getting her staff to praise her in magazines only confirmed it," the insider said, adding, "She's lovely when things go her way but a demon when they don't."

A different insider alleged a florist was "screamed at" for over half an hour for posting a minor detail about a bouquet online.

"They vowed never to work with her again, despite the prestige," the insider noted, claiming staff were often treated "like tradesmen who could be treated like s-t."

While The Daily Beast's report paints Markle in a negative light, Us Weekly released a more favourable account, featuring positive remarks from Ben Browning, who worked on Meghan and Harry's 2022 Netflix documentary, and former chief of staff Catherine St-Laurent, both describing their time with the couple as meaningful and supportive.

However, the Hollywood Reporter presented a contrasting narrative, with sources accusing Markle of belittling her staff and acting as a "dictator in high heels." One source claimed to have witnessed her reduce "grown men to tears."

Throughout the years, Markle and Prince Harry have faced a high turnover of staff. In 2018, Buckingham Palace investigated claims of Meghan's bullying behavior, but the findings were never made public, with Markle dismissing the allegations as part of a "calculated smear campaign."