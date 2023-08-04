Meghan Markle, No Longer A Royal, To Make Instagram Comeback: Report

Ms Markle's new account has over 36,000 followers.

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle is all set to make a comeback on social media, as per a report in Page Six. Ms Markle has secured a handle on Instagram called @meghan which has 32,600 followers on the platform. Her display picture includes various pink flowers and she is yet to post anything on the account. Further, the account follows nobody and is not verified with a blue tick.

According to Page Six, "Meghan was set to go live on Insta, but changed her mind shortly before she launched her "Archetypes" podcast, so it's just sitting there now." The Duchess had launched a weekly podcast 'Archetypes' on Spotify last year which aimed to " the history of societal stereotypes about women".

In an interview with The Cut in 2022, the Duchess revealed that she was planning to return to social media. "Do you want to know a secret? I'm getting back...on Instagram," she said at that time.

Before marrying the Duke of Sussex Prince Harry in 2018, Ms Markle was an actress who worked in the famous Netflix show, 'Suits'. She was an active social media user and would often post updates from her life. She also had a lifestyle blog known as 'The Tig' but gave that up when she married into the royal family. As per the outlet, the former actress "teased their romance on the site after they first met". However, Ms Markle deleted her social media accounts in 2018 in line with her changing status as she was about to marry Prince Harry and be a part of the royal family.

As per People Magazine, she stated in 2020 that she has not been on social media for a "very long time". She said, "I had a personal account years ago, which I closed down and then we had one through the institution and our office that was in the U.K. that wasn't managed by us -that was a whole team - and so I think that comes with the territory for the job you have."

However, Ms Markle admitted to The Cut in 2022 that "it was a huge adjustment to go from that kind of autonomy to a different life," when asked about leaving social media.

Post her marriage, she joined Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton on an Instagram handle called @KensingtonRoyal. In 2019, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex launched their own Instagram account @sussexroyal and it reached one million followers in six hours. However, it was shut after the couple decided to leave the royal family and move to the United States in 2020.

In May this year, Prince Harry along with his wife and mother-in-law were involved in a "near catastrophic car chase" involving paparazzi photographers after they attended an awards ceremony in New York. The couple's spokesperson said the chase could have been fatal and involved paparazzi driving on the sidewalk, running red lights, and driving while taking pictures.