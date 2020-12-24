Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's Christmas Card Featuring Son Archie Revealed

The Christmas card was shared by an animal welfare charity Mayhew on Twitter.

Ahead of the Christmas festival, the royal duo Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Christmas card was shared on social media on Thursday (local time).

According to Fox News, the Christmas card was shared by an animal welfare charity Mayhew on Twitter.

The original picture of the family which was clicked at their home, features Markle, Harry, their one-year-old son Archie and their two puppies seated in front of a white and blue playhouse.

"Wishing you a very merry Christmas and a happy new year," reads the text on the card above the illustration.

The charity also tweeted to inform that the royal duo is their Patron and that they have made a personal donation to help dogs, cats, and our community.

"We're thrilled to receive wonderful Christmas wishes from our Patron, The Duchess of Sussex, who also made a personal donation, helping dogs, cats, and our community. From all of us at Mayhew, thank you and Merry Christmas." the charity tweeted.

"The original photo of the family was taken at their home earlier this month by The Duchess's mother," Fox News quoted a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess as saying.

"The small Christmas tree, including the homemade ornaments and other decorations, were selected by Archie, and the tree will be replanted after the holidays," the spokesperson added.

Mayhew's official website also confirmed that the Sussexes has made a donation to the organisation this year.

As per Fox News, the family will spend the holiday in California due to concerns around coronavirus and will hence, not be travelling to the UK to visit the rest of the Royal family.

