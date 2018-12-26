Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton Spend Christmas Together Amid Feud Rumours

Prince Harry (R), Meghan with Prince William and Kate Middleton at St Mary Magdalene's church. (Reuters)

Prince Harry and Meghan celebrated their first Christmas as a married couple alongside Prince William and Kate Middleton as they joined the two for the royal family's annual walk to the church for traditional Christmas Day service on Tuesday.

The US born actress, who is pregnant, exchanged a smile with Kate Middleton as they walked to the church along with the queen -- dispelling rumors of tension between the two duchesses.

The couples were spotted having a good time together at St Mary Magdalene church, at Sandringham in Norfolk, England.

Keeping up with the Christmas spirit, Kate Middleton wore a red coat dress paired with a matching hat and shoes.

Meghan donned a navy dress and a Victoria Beckham coat that partially hid her growing baby bump. She completed the look with a matching fascinator.

The royal family arrives at the church for Christmas Day service. (Reuters)

According to a report, Prince William and Kate Middleton's children -- Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis - did not attend the service and stayed at home.

Rumours of an alleged feud between the royal wives have made headlines in recent months. However, earlier this month, the Kensington Palace issued a rare statement of denial, rebuffing the reports.

The rumours spread after reports that Prince Harry and Meghan will move out of the palace and relocate to Frogmore Cottage at Windsor Castle as they prepare for the arrival of their first child.

The queen, in her Chirstmas message to the nation, said she was enjoying the recent spate of royal weddings and the babies -- including Meghan and Prince Harry's first, expected this spring.

"Closer to home, it's been a busy year for my family, with two weddings and two babies, and another child expected soon," the queen said.

(With inputs from agencies)