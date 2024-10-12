Meet Tesla's Optimus Robot, Humanoid "Friend" Who Can Do Anything

He can serve. He can dance. He can take selfies. He can talk. He can do anything “you want”. That is Tesla's Optimus robot, who can be your humanoid friend. Several humanoid Optimus robots were seen walking the ramp and serving drinks to the attendees at Tesla's ‘We, Robot' event held in California, United States of America, on Thursday.

Optimus just poured a drink and didn't ask for a 25% tip on an iPad.



Just put $10M more into Tesla stock



pic.twitter.com/KgapFUDFti — Chris Bakke (@ChrisJBakke) October 11, 2024

“It will basically do anything you want. It can be a teacher. It can babysit your kids, walk your dog, mow your lawn, get the groceries, just be your friend, and serve drinks. Whatever you can think of, it will do and it's going to be awesome,” said Tesla CEO Elon Musk while introducing the latest launch.

In a demo video displayed at the event, Optimus was seen picking up packages and doing household chores like watering plants, cleaning the kitchen top, unloading groceries, and playing with children.

NEW: Elon Musk introduces an army of Optimus robots, says people will be able to buy them to complete tasks.



Epic.



Musk then said attendees could walk up to the Optimus robots who would do things like serve drinks.



"At scale, you should be able to buy an Optimus robot for… pic.twitter.com/zsGF4zzhaR — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 11, 2024

Proving his claims, Musk brought along a bunch of Optimus robots to the party and requested people to be nice to them. “You will be able to walk right up to them and they will serve drinks at the bar. It's a wild experience just to have humanoid robots. They are there, just in front of you.”

Optimus will cost $20,000 to $30,000 in the long term, Musk said.

Internet is amazed by Optimus.

An X user shared a video of Optimus greeting people, chatting with them and taking orders. Take a look:

Man Robert, didn't it feel like you were in some time travel trip to be there? This event made history for sure. — Giovanni P. (@voidtarget) October 11, 2024

A user commented, “Didn't it feel like you were in some time travel trip to be there? This event made history for sure.”

Some users raised eyebrows at Optimus's interacting skill. An X user wrote, “Is it really optimus talking? Kinda feeling there's a human behind it.”

Another said, “The ones mingling and serving drinks were remotely operated but still really impressive.”

“When the hand dexterity of Optimus is equal to that of a human being, I would be interested in buying one. Particularly if it can access information on various subjects and learn. I could use the help working on our rental properties and around our place in Arizona,” said another, showing interest in the innovation.