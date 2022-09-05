Medical School Student Gets White Coat From Brother In A Moving Ceremony

Maria Cielito Robles took to twitter to share heart touching picture of her white coat ceremony

If you are having a dull day, then this heart touching story might cheer you up. Maria Cielito Robles, 28, an aspiring physician and a student of Michigan State University's College of Human Medicine, had an unforgettable white coat ceremony. For the ceremony, Ms Robles chose her brother to 'coat' her or give her the white coat.

In a tweet, Ms Robles wrote, "Such a special moment to be coated by my big brother for my @MSUMD white coat ceremony -- we've come a long way from living in a kubo (shack) in the Philippines #AmericanDream." Her tweet has amassed more than 6,000 likes. Along with her tweet, she also attached an adorable collage of herself and her brother from 2002 in their home Malolos and two of them onstage at the white coat ceremony.

such a special moment to be coated by my big brother for my @MSUMD white coat ceremony — we've come a long way from living in a kubo (shack) in the Philippines #AmericanDreampic.twitter.com/v8GwDCX0FX — Maria Cielito (Cielo) Robles (@mcierobles) August 21, 2022

Speaking to ABC News, Ms Robles said that her journey to medical school has been a long one and full of twists and turns. "At my school, you can request for a special coater so it's a family member or someone you have a close relationship with who has a doctorate or terminal degree in health care and so since he's a PA, I thought it would be really special to have him coat me, especially because we have had a very close relationship," Ms Robles told the outlet.

She further explained, "I was living with him when he was in his last year of PA school and I was applying to medical school so I feel like we've kind of been on this journey together. Thankfully, he was up for it even though he was very out of his comfort zone to be sitting up on stage during the ceremony."

Ms Robbles revealed that she and her brother grew up in impoverished condition in the Philippines. She was eight when her family moved to Michigan. The aspiring physician is also embarking on a military career. She is a commissioned officer in the US Navy and a recipient of the Navy's Health Professional Scholarship Program.