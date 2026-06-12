Mediator Pakistan Says Iran-US Peace Deal Text 'Agreed'

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Friday that the final text of a US-Iran peace deal had been agreed.

"We can confirm that a final, agreed upon text of the peace deal has been reached and Pakistan is now working closely with both sides to finalise the next steps," Sharif posted on X.

He tagged both the US and Iranian presidents and other leaders from both countries. Pakistan has been mediating between the two sides for months.

"Peace has never been as close as it is now," Sharif said.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi insisted on Friday that a deal with the United States to end the war in the Middle East had never been closer, after US President Donald Trump furiously accused Tehran of negotiating in bad faith.

"Amid ongoing intense mediation efforts by Pakistan, we are fully aware of incessant misinformation campaign being waged by those who want to sabotage the peace deal," Sharif added.

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