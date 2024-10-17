"Massive Door" Spotted In Antarctica Sparks Theories. What Scientists Say

An unusual ice formation near Japan's Showa Station in East Antarctica has sparked wild theories across the internet. This rectangular shape, resembling a massive doorway, has led some to speculate about its origins, with suggestions ranging from a secret Nazi base to Bigfoot's vacation home.

Eagle-eyed users on Reddit first spotted the mysterious structure on Google Maps at the coordinates 69°00'50″S 39°36'22″E. One user asked, “Massive door in Antarctica?” Another suggested, “Just a blown-off Boeing door,” referencing a recent midair incident, while yet another joked, “Wonder if they get door dash there.”

Scientists have since weighed in with a more grounded explanation. Bethan Davies, a professor of glaciology at the University of Newcastle, examined the coordinates using Google Earth Pro and historical imagery. She clarified, “This is an iceberg that became grounded and is now stuck and melting out [in place]. You can see many other icebergs in the area,” as per the NY Post.

Adding to this, Professor Martin Siegert, co-director of the Imperial College London's Grantham Institute on Climate Change and the Environment, said, “This is simply ice flow around a solid subglacial obstacle, influenced also by melting and refreezing of ice and by katabatic winds.” He emphasised that the ice in the region is quite thin, allowing for a strong influence of the bedrock on ice flow.

Glaciologist Richard Smellie pointed out that the formation likely resulted from a rocky ridge being exposed due to a lowering of the ice, contributing to the “doorway” appearance. He noted, “There are two prominent parallel snow tails forming the sides of the ‘doorway,'” indicating the predominant wind direction.

Mr Smellie added that with a good imagination, there is a weak and totally false door-like appearance overall. "I am pretty sure it's just a natural phenomenon and nothing to get excited about."